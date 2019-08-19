CLOSE
50 Cent Busts Wendy Williams At Tycoon Weekend: “You Can’t Just Show Up To My Party If You Been Talking About Me”

50 Cent at Oak Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics

The king of petty is back with a video of Wendy Williams not being allowed into a sexy pool party over the weekend. 50 Cent posted a video of a confused Wendy Williams trying to gain access into his Tycoon Pool Party in New York City. 50 captioned the video with a thinking emoji writing, “you can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me. B*TCH wait outside.”

50 and Williams’ relationship has been fueled with turmoil with Wendy talking about 50 on her talk show and 50 taking aim at the television personality over her bikini pictures, her divorce from Kevin Hunter and drug use.

Wendy may have got into the club at some point however, she later posted a picture with her son and Snoop Dogg who also attended the party.

Do you think 50 Cent was wrong from barring Wendy from his pool party?

