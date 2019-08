Snoop Dogg was recently a guest on Nick Cannon’s Morning Show in LA. Nick asked him for his top 5 rappers list.

Snoop said #5 himself, #4 he said is a toss up between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One, #3 Rakim, #2 Ice Cube and #1 Slick Rick.

Which rappers would make your top 5 list?

