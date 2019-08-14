CLOSE
Check Out All The Times North West Showed Her Parents Who Is The Real Style Star

North West is the eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West. The six-year-old is becoming a style star in her own right and we shouldn’t be surprised. Kim Kardashian West is considered a fashion icon while Kanye West has his fashionable Yeezy line.

Kim Kardashian West posted a photo to Instagram and gushed, “My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive.”

So cute!

Check out the top 10 fashion moments from this fashion icon in the making.

