Nicki Minaj Fans Question Drake For Praising Cardi B

Is Drake being messy and petty? That is the question on the mind of the Barbz. Drake introduced Cardi B at OVO Fest, I feel like there’s just one girl that’s been going a little harder. It’s only right that I exit the stage and leave you in the company of grace and greatness.

Fans of Nicki Minaj did not like that Drake celebrated Cardi B. Fans on social media referred to Drake as “toxic.” Some pointed out that when Rihanna rejected him, he made up with Chris Brown.

Another user said that he taunted Nicki Minaj by making up with Meek Mill. Someone else wrote, Drake that type of dude that once y’all stop being cool he f– with all the people you hate just to be spiteful.

Do you expect your friends to dislike all the people you dislike?

