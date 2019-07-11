CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Many Moods: 5 Times Drake’s Had an Identity Crisis

Posted July 11, 2019

Drake dropped the lineup for the 2019 OVO Fest Thursday and Sunday’s lineup is giving social media some serious déjà vu.

Toronto will be treated to two days of music August 4th and 5th at the Budweiser Stage (previously known as the Molson Amphitheatre). B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V are all scheduled to hit the stage on August 4th.

It’s a lineup that’s eerily similar–okay let’s be real, it’s the Millennium Tour, but in Toronto. One could argue that the Millennium Tour never made it that far north during its stateside run, so what’s wrong with Drake providing an opportunity for the 6 to throw it back one time for the 99 and the 2000s.

This move falls in line with Champagne Papi’s history of co-opting trends and sometimes, entire cultures. Check out five examples of that below.

Many Moods: 5 Times Drake’s Had an Identity Crisis was originally published on 92q.com

1. Jamaican Drake

View this post on Instagram

Psycho psycho 😄

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

“My last girl would tear me apart/But she’d never wanna split a ting with me” – Controlla
“I heard your new shit and I’m kissin’ my teeth.” – KMT
“I heard you say things that you can’t take back, girl, no time/I need you to go easy now and fix up one time” – Madiba Riddim
“Unruly, unruly, maddas” – Blem

2. Dominican Drake

View this post on Instagram

🧐

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

“I’m in the Dominican/Big Papi Ortiz” – Moment 4 Life
“Them Spanish girls love me like I’m Aventura” – The Motto
“Papi champú, young pablito de seis Dios” – 30 for 30 Freestyle

3. Houston Drake

View this post on Instagram

Portland 🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

“Thinkin’ bout Texas/ Back when Porsche used to work at Treasures” – From Time
“281 to my city/ Heard you had trouble at customs” – 305 to My City
“Backstage at Warehouse in ’09 like, ‘Is Bun coming?/ F*ck that, is anyone coming ‘fore I show up there and there’s no one there?’/ These days, I could probably pack it for like 20 nights if I go in there” – Too Much

4. UK Drake

View this post on Instagram

7 to go.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

“G-Way til I’m restin’/But we still got love for the West End” – No Long Talk
“I’m blem for real, I might just say how I feel” – Blem
“You don’t know nothin’ ’bout me/Life for my bruddas is deep/Long as they all on they feet” – KMT

5. Afro Beats Drake

The song speaks for itself.

Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 12 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close