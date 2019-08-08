Chris Rock Called “Racist” Because Of Meme

Chris Rock is in some trouble again over a meme he posted on Instagram. The meme was captioned, “The first thing people say when a mass shooting is announced.” The picture below was of actress and comedian Betty White. The answer to the question is translated “Bet-he-white.”

Some people criticized Rock and called him a racist for the post. Others pointed to the fact that the shooters in El Paso and Dayton were both white.

Others were upset because they thought something had happened to Betty White. Should people be upset about this? Do they not understand Chris Rock’s comedy?

