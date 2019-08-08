CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Rock Called “Racist” Because Of Meme

Chris Rock

Source: Rick Friedman / Getty

Chris Rock is in some trouble again over a meme he posted on Instagram. The meme was captioned, “The first thing people say when a mass shooting is announced.” The picture below was of actress and comedian Betty White. The answer to the question is translated “Bet-he-white.”

Some people criticized Rock and called him a racist for the post. Others pointed to the fact that the shooters in El Paso and Dayton were both white.

Others were upset because they thought something had happened to Betty White. Should people be upset about this? Do they not understand Chris Rock’s comedy?

See story here

Chris Rock + 9 Other Celebs We Wish Would Replace David Letterman On ‘The Late Show’
0 photos
Chris Rock Called "Racist" Because Of Meme

Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere of the new HBO Series EUPHORIA
Nicki Minaj Fans Question Drake For Praising Cardi…
 3 hours ago
08.08.19
Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams Says She Does Not Have Prenup…
 3 hours ago
08.08.19
Chris Rock
Chris Rock Called “Racist” Because Of Meme
 3 hours ago
08.08.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: CeCe Gets Caught Talking Greasy…
 14 hours ago
08.08.19
Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His…
 17 hours ago
08.08.19
Future Stars: Red Bull Dance Your Style Brings…
 20 hours ago
08.08.19
33 items
Fingers On Fleek: Celeb Nails We Love
 20 hours ago
08.08.19
20 items
TRIED IT: House Of CB’s ‘Ella’ Dress In…
 21 hours ago
08.08.19
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated…
 23 hours ago
08.08.19
12 items
‘Pose’ Was A Hot Steaming Mess Last Night…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
FX Announces Documentary Series About Tupac And Afeni…
 1 day ago
08.08.19
'Southpaw' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
50 Cent: “In The Tub Thirst Trapping” Trey…
 1 day ago
08.07.19
Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison
 1 day ago
08.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close