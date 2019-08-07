CLOSE
Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated Mass Shootings

The National Association Of Black Journalists wants attendees to know they are safe.

AVENTURA, Florida –There were some early morning jitters at the annual gathering for Black journalists in suburban Miami on Wednesday morning after a fire alarm briefly disrupted the event’s first day of panels and workshops. But the nerves of those attending the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention here were quickly quelled when an evacuation was halted after it was announced that the alarm sounded because of some burnt toast.

Amid heightened worries surrounding gun violence from suspected white supremacists targeting minorities, the nation’s largest organization for journalists of color kicked off this year’s gathering as the nation was mourning the nearly two dozen deaths from this past weekend’s pair of apparently racially motivated mass shootings. It was because of that, NABJ Executive Director Drew Berry said — and probably because of the racist rhetoric and attacks on the media by Donald Trump — that there were extra security measures put in place for the organization’s signature event.

On Sunday, Berry sent a blast email to its members expressing his condolences to the victims of the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, which took place this past Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Berry emphasized that convention security would be ramped up, a message that had not been sent to attendees in past years.

“We met with local police departments and hotel security staff two days ago regarding our convention security needs including concerns fueled by the racial climate and recent mass shootings,” Berry wrote in part. “The security team is putting together substantial plans that include both visible and covert security details.”

Multiple requests for comment from Berry, NABJ President Sarah Glover and other officials within the nonprofit organization were not returned.

The convention began on the same day USA Today’s headquarters in Virginia was evacuated because of a report about an armed person that ultimately didn’t yield “evidence of any acts of violence.” It was just another example of journalists being on alert in a culture of mass shootings. Among a host of planned events over the span of five days, NABJ was planning a presidential candidates forum that was set to include New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

The preemptive move by NABJ seemed to make complete sense after at least 20 people were killed Saturday in El Paso by Patrick Crusius, who said in a racist manifesto that he was against “race mixing.” Less than 24 hours later, Connor Betts opened fired in the Oregon District in Dayton early Sunday morning, killing nine people, six of whom were Black. Though authorities did not immediately confirm a motive, social media users theorized that Betts was upset with his sister, whom he also killed, for dating a Black man.

Those shootings came about a week after Santino William Legan killed multiple people attending the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. Legan left behind social media posts that showed he may have been a white supremacist or at least sympathized with the racist movement.

The president’s open disdain for many Black people, especially journalists, was also another likely reason for NABJ’s precautions. Trump has used dangerously racist rhetoric that’s helped to embolden white supremacist extremists to target prominent Black people and especially journalists. The president during last week’s Democratic debates turned his attention to Don Lemon, who the president has repeatedly called “the dumbest man on television.”

Those insults toward Lemon may seem harmless, but another journalist proved Trump’s attacks on the media can create danger. Just last year, legendary journalist April Ryan, the 2017 NABJ Journalist of the Year, revealed that she was receiving death threats because of her coverage of the White House.

Despite the current events and racial climate in the country, one attendee said he wasn’t worried and that he believed NABJ officials would do their best to keep safe a segment of the community that perhaps would not have otherwise felt protected.

“With three mass shootings taking place over the span of a week, I’m a little on edge,” Victor Williams, a Cleveland television reporter, told NewsOne on Monday. “I don’t realistically see this problem going away anytime soon [and] unless something is done, it’s possible this could be a concern at all future conventions, [but] I’m confident in the planners of NABJ are taking extra measures to keep us safe.”

The country was rocked by three mass shootings that killed at least 32 people over the last eight days. In the most recent shooting six out of the nine people killed at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, were Black. https://twitter.com/theblackmicam/status/1158393906838626305?s=20   On Saturday, Connor Betts arrived at the city's Oregon District, which is known as a popular area for entertainment and dining. Betts opened fire and within 32 seconds, he used an AR-15-style assault rifle and a 100-round drum to kill nine people -- including his own sister -- and then headed to the bar Ned Peppers, which is reportedly frequented by Black people. READ MORE: Suspected White Supremacist Dayton Shooter Was Reportedly Angry His Sister Was Dating A Black Man The names of the Black people who were killed are as follows: Monica E. Brickhouse, 39; Derrick R. Fudge, 57; Thomas J. McNichols, 25; Lois L. Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; and Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36. Betts was killed by authorities, who have not yet confirmed a motive for the mass shooting. But Twitter users began to speculate that Betts was angry that his sister was dating a Black man and was specifically targeting Black people during his rampage. https://twitter.com/tillmel/status/1158105477529554944?s=20 “The shooter in Dayton killed his sister because she was dating a black man. He then proceeded to kill 5 more black people just because. There is a sickness in this country and Trump’s racist rhetoric had emboldened that sickness. #TrumpsTerrorists #ThisIsAmerica,” one tweet read. https://twitter.com/rebekahkfreitas/status/1158069841426812928?s=20 This motive is unfortunately not far-fetched considering the racist and white supremacist views of the gunmen of other mass public shootings in the week prior to Dayton. Less than 24 hours before Betts opened fire, Patrick Crusius walked into a crowded El Paso, Texas, Walmart and began shooting. He killed 20 people, including several Mexican citizens, before he was safely taken into custody. Prior to the shooting, Crusius used social media to express his support for Donald Trump and he also posted a racist manifesto. Pages of the manifesto included anti-immigrant rhetoric with the author going into depth on why he is “against race mixing,” supports the idea to “send them back” and offering a prediction of “genocide.” Just last week, Santino William Legan killed multiple people attending the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. Legan left behind social media posts that show he may have been a white supremacist or at least sympathized with the racist movement. The final social media post Legan made prior to the July 28 shooting endorsed a book that has been widely tied to white supremacist hate groups and ideology. Though there are many conversations being had around how to prevent these tragedies from happening, some times it is easy to forget the lives lost. Below are the stories of the six Black lives lost in Dayton.

Black Journalists’ Convention Increases Security After Racially Motivated Mass Shootings was originally published on newsone.com

