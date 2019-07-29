CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child! [PHOTO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
Christina Milian

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

Congrats to Christina Milian!

The singer/actress revealed that she and boyfriend Matt Pokora are expecting their first child together. She shared a photo of herself holding a sonogram over her bump.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” she captioned the image. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤!”

Pokora, a French singer, shared a black and white version on the photo on his account, captioning, “Legacy on the way! 🙏🏼🙌🏼,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “Happy man.”

The “Dip It Low” singer is also a mother to 9-year-old Violet Madison, whom she shares with The Dream.

RELATED: Christina Milian’s Sexiest Slays [PHOTOS]

Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child! [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 52 mins ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 2 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 11 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 21 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close