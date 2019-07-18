CLOSE
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat Was An Accident

An investigation is underway after a ten-month-old baby was left in a car during extreme heat conditions.

On Tuesday, temperatures rose well into the 90’s, a Richmond mother says the death of her ten-month-old daughter was an accident. Richmond Police are still investigation the details surrounding the baby’s death. The child died after reportedly being left inside a care, the mother told CBS6 that she did leave her daughter in the car while she unloaded groceries at the her home on Britannia Road. The mother said she left the window and door open.

