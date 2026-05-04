Paris Jackson Debuts New Movie As “Michael” Dominates The Box Office
The biopic “Michael” is continuing it’s historical run in the box office, despite the media not pushing it and shining light on allegations rather than the actual music. Michael’s daughter has her own movie out now. “One Spoon of Chocolate” was directed by The RZA and features Paris Jackson, Shameik Moore and Cyler and involves a veteran seeking justice in a small town plagued by young black men disappearing.
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