Today’s Cloism: Where Are You Locking in Your Legacy?

I don’t claim to be an expert but I am a living testimony. So I’ll ask you this… where are you locking in your legacy?

You hear people say, build it, grow it, and put it in a Trust. Others say, I may control it now, but the Trust runs it. What they’re really talking about is structure -protecting what you’ve built so it lives beyond you.

So what does that actually mean?

A Trust is a legal structure that holds and manages your assets like your homes, your businesses, your investments for the benefit of the people you choose. It doesn’t just pass things down; it protects them, organizes them, and makes sure your wishes are followed without confusion or chaos.

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Why is it important? Because without a plan, what you built can be delayed, divided, or even lost. A Trust keeps your legacy intact, private, and intentional.

For me, this is personal.

When I’m gone on to glory, I want my daughter, Kenya Sarai, and my family to be in a wealthy place not just financially, but in opportunity, stability, and vision. A Trust is one way to help make that happen.

This is about ownership that outlives you. Building for this generation…and the next…and the next.

I may not always be here physically and none of us know when that day comes but one thing is certain: my actions today will speak for my legacy tomorrow.



