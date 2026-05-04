Congressional Redistricting Votes Still Not Certify in Virginia

The State Board of Elections does not have the authority to certify the results of April’s congressional redistricting referendum. Although the board convened last Friday, it did not move forward after the Virginia Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that blocked certification. Justices are considering several lawsuits trying to strike down the referendum for violating the state constitution. Steve Koski, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections states that the board will certify the results once the high court issues an order allowing it.

Today’s Cloism: Your vote still matters as that is fact. Even when the process faces challenges, every ballot cast is a voice heard and has the power to shape today and future outcomes.