What’s Your Ethnicity?’: Kellyanne ‘Alternative Facts’ Conway Asks A Reporter When Questioned About Trump’s Racism

Kellyanne Conway will defend Trump at any cost but her response to his latest racist rant has many people scratching their heads. She asked a Jewish reporter, “What’s your ethnicity?”

White House reporter Andrew Feinberg asked Conway about Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez telling them to “go back” to where they came from.

Conway asked, “What’s your ethnicity?”

Not taking the bait, Feinberg responded with, “Uh… why is that relevant?”

Conway snapped, “Because I’m asking you a question.”

Feinberg said, “My ethnicity is not relevant to the question I’m asking you. Are you saying the president was telling the Palestinian American to go back to the occupied territories?”

Conway then proceeded to babble that her family is from Italy and Ireland and “a lot of us are sick and tired of this country, of America coming last to people who swore an oath of office.”

Watch the bizarre moment below:

Conway, who coined the term “alternative facts,” is now getting dragged on Twitter and she is just recovering from the dragging by Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley last week.

In case you missed it, Pressley and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly disagreed on a bipartisan emergency funding bill for border aid spending. When Conway caught wind of it, she told Fox News about the “huge catfight” that she called a “major meow moment.”

Pressley took to Twitter and aimed her sharpest verbal darts at Conway, calling her “Distraction Becky” and downplaying the border funding debate compared to the Trump administrations treatment of migrants at the border. Pressley also told Conway to keep her name out of her “lying mouth” in no uncertain terms.

.@KellyannePolls oh hi Distraction Becky. Remember that time your boss tore babies from their mothers’ arms and threw them in cages? Yeah take a seat and keep my name out of your lying mouth. https://t.co/dS8saIssX8 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 9, 2019

The “distraction” name was likely a reference to the go-to tactic for the Trump administration in the face of damning accusations, such as any of the president’s multiple sexual assault allegations. In this case, Conway was likely trying to take attention away from any number of issues showing the president in a negative light: the DOJ grilling the author of the salacious Steele dossier; a court ruling that Trump can’t block people on Twitter; or the immigration issue, which Pressley addressed directly in her mic-drop of a tweet.

The “Becky” moniker is a generic name for white women, as brilliantly pointed out by the Root and its first of five definitions: “(noun); a white woman who uses her privilege as a weapon, a ladder or an excuse.”

Conway is certainly a living, breathing Becky.

