“Making the Band” Is Officially Back

A week after wanting to know if you wanted it back, Diddy has announced that his show “Making the Band” is officially coming back to MTV. Diddy made the announcement via a video on Instagram and he said, “he’s happy to be working with the next generation of stars.”

If you think you have what it takes to make Diddy’s band he wants you to use the hashtag #MTBCasting to show your skills and he says the talent will be global.

The Making The Band reboot will air on MTV in 2020. What was your favorite Making the Band episode? Who was your favorite band member?

