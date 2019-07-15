Radio One Exclusives
Tom Joyner Receives the Key to Columbus from Mayor Andrew Ginther

Source: Tyler Patterson / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner is getting ready to retire at the end of 2019 and is on the biggest farewell tour before he hangs up his headphones.  He stopped in Columbus and brought his One More Time Experience tour with him.

But before the big concert, The City of Columbus and Radio One held a welcome to Columbus reception.  While there Mayor Andrew Ginter presented Tom Joyner with the key to the city.  Making Joyner the third person to receive the key to the city.

Joyner was also honored by Omega Psi Phi, local Tuskegee Alumni, various government officials and Tiffane Warren recipient of his HBCU college scholarships.

Source: Tyler Patterson / Radio One Digital

 

See Tom Joyner being honored here:

 

See More From The One More Time Experience Here

 

Tom Joyner Receives the Key to Columbus from Mayor Andrew Ginther was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

