Family Of Joycelyn Savage Confronts R. Kelly Spokesperson At Heated Press Conference

Today a press conference held by R. Kelly spokesperson, Darrell Johnson, was interrupted by the family of Joycelyn Savage. Savage is suspected of currently being held by R. Kelly against her will.

According to NBC New York, R. Kelly has been indicted by New York on racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation of a child. Hours later he was charged with additional sex crimes in Chicago.

The embattled singer was arrested Thursday night in Chicago by Homeland Security and an NYPD Public Safety Task Force. Sources say that Kelly was apprehended around 7 p.m. while stepping out to walk his dog.

