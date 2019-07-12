CLOSE
Report: R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Crime Charges

R. Kelly is in even bigger trouble and now the Feds are involved.

R Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night by Homeland Security officers while walking his dog. Kelly will be brought to New York to face a 13-count indictment including charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

The indictments were filed separately in Chicago and Brooklyn. More details are expected to be announced on Friday.

This continues a year of Kelly’s legal troubles and alleged misconduct receiving a bigger spotlight than ever before. In January, Lifetime aired the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” which featured several women detailing their improper relationships with the singer. In February, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Source: NBC New York

Report: R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Crime Charges

