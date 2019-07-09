CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., Assault Case Dismissed

53 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

 

According to TMZ  the case against Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter, Jr. has been dismissed.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Prosecutors have decided to no longer pursue charges against Hunter.

RELATED: Did Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband, Kevin Hunter, Get Into A Fight With Their Son?

Hunter was charged with assault after an altercation broke out between Hunter and his father, Kevin Hunter Sr. in May.

Kevin Hunter Sr. appeared in court where he told the judge he agreed with the prosecutor’s decision.

More 

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
15 photos

Latest…

assault , Case , Dismissed , Jr , Kevin Hunter , Wendy Williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 12 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 17 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close