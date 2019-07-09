Lawmakers In Richmond To Vote On Gun Legislation [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Lawmakers In Richmond To Vote On Gun Legislation

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has called a special session of the Virginia General Assembly to discuss and vote on common sense gun legislation. So far, over 30 bills has been submitted for votes. The session with 140 members will convene today at 12:00 p.m.

Community Advocates and Elected Officials joined me at Barbershop Talks on Monday to discuss gun legislation and the bills that the governor is proposing. We need to work across the aisles to pass gun laws for our families and communities.

30 bills , clovia , Governor Ralph Northam , gun legislation , lawmakers , lawrence , miss community , VA General Assembly 2019 , Vote

