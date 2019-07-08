CLOSE
How Will Democrats and GOP Vote On Gun Legislation In VA? [VIDEO]

Miss Community Clovia and Project Give Back To Community will host a Barbershop Talk on Gun Legislation. They want to hear from both sides.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019 is when the Virginia General Assembly Special Session convenes at 12 pm. Lawmakers in the House and Senate will vote from the floor on common sense gun legislation. Lawmakers must hear from both sides and then vote. Will lawmakers in the House and Senate vote to get tougher on crime or just sensible legislation where the Democrats and GOP can both agree?

