Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder Wore Blackface To Sentencing [Video]

A man convicted on three counts of attempted murder after he stabbed three people in 2016, during a road rage attack is accusing a Hawaii court of treating him like a “Black man.”

Mark Char was found guilty on March 3 of an apparent road rage attack. According to KGMB-TV, one of the victims was stabbed five times and was hospitalized in critical condition after the stabbing.

During a court appearance on Monday, Char appeared in Blackface. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“Now this kangaroo court is giving me a life sentence for me trying to protect and defend myself against the attack from three guys, in essence treating me like a Black man,” said Char shortly before he was sentenced. “I prepared myself to play my part in your kangaroo court — treating me like a Black man, so today I’m going to be a Black man.”

Judge Todd Eddins didn’t let Char’s ignorant display slide, “If you look in the mirror, Mr. Char, you’re not gonna see a Black person,” the judge said, according to KITV. “You’re gonna see a menace. You’re gonna see a menace to society.”

KITV also spoke with University of Hawaii Law Professor Kenneth Lawson, who said he was disappointed in Char, but also, in the judge who let the court proceedings continue and Char make his statement.

“The way it came across to me was ‘this is how you’re supposed to treat Black folks like this not me,’” he explained. “To allow that proceeding to happen as if that man isn’t sitting there with blackface on, to me it’s reprehensible. I know we don’t have a large Black population in Hawaii but I wouldn’t let a client come in and mock any race.”

Judge Eddins did acknowledge the Char’s wearing of blackface, telling him “this continues a pattern of disruptive behavior designed to undermine the administration of justice,” however, Eddins never stopped the hearing.

The Department of Public Safety reportedly said they weren’t entirely sure, how Char got a hold of the black marker he used to color his face. They said they tried to convince him to wash it off before he was transported to court. He refused.

Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder Wore Blackface To Sentencing [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com