Mike Epps Gets Married And Drops Comedy Special On Netflix

Mike Epps married his long time fiancée Kyra Robinson, a TV producer, in a fancy celebration by the beach at the luxurious Pelican Hills Resort in Newport Beach, California and he now has something new to put in your Netflix queue.

The actor and comedian has a new special on the streaming service titled Mike Epps: Only One Mike. It was released on Wednesday. This is his second Netflix special. It was filmed in Washington, D.C.

The stand-up show caps off a major week for Epps. He married television producer Kyra Robinson on Sunday. What role do you like Epps better for: an actor or a comedian?

