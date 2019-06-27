CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mike Epps Gets Married And Drops Comedy Special On Netflix

97 reads
Leave a comment
9th Annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Mike Epps married his long time fiancée Kyra Robinson, a TV producer,  in a fancy celebration by the beach at the luxurious Pelican Hills Resort in Newport Beach, California and he now has something new to put in your Netflix queue.

The actor and comedian has a new special on the streaming service titled Mike Epps: Only One Mike. It was released on Wednesday. This is his second Netflix special. It was filmed in Washington, D.C.

The stand-up show caps off a major week for Epps. He married television producer Kyra Robinson on Sunday. What role do you like Epps better for: an actor or a comedian?

See story here

Mike Epps Laughs it Up in the Red Velvet Cake Studio
0 photos
Mike Epps Gets Married And Drops Comedy Special On Netflix

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close