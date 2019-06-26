Mary J. Blige Partners With MAC For New Lipstick

It has been a great week for Mary J. Blige. To go along with her stunning BET Awards performance and adding extra dates to her upcoming tour, MJB has announced a new partnership with MAC Cosmetics.

The “Love Me” lipstick collection includes 24 shades. The colors will roll out over the summer. This is the third time Blige has collaborated with MAC.

Are we good with this phase of “Happy Mary?” What MJB song got you through tough times?

