[WATCH] Mary J. Blige Shuts Down The BET Awards With this Iconic Performance

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

Mary J. Blige was presented the 2019 Lifetime Achievement award at the BET Awards by Rihanna and followed up her acceptance speech with a performance that shut it down!

Mary took us back to her glory days with the clothes and all of the hits including surprise appearances from Method Man and Lil Kim.  From “My Life”, “Real Love” to “I Can Love You” Mary took reminded us why she is the queen she is!

And we know what you’re wondering… yes Mary did her signature dance.  Wanna fast forward to that part?  Hit that 13 min mark!

[WATCH] Mary J. Blige Shuts Down The BET Awards With this Iconic Performance was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

