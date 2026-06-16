'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Exclusive: London Brown Says Lou's Death Was "Real" For Him

London Brown's personal experience with his brother's murder shaped his emotional performance as Marvin.

Marvin's character arc showcases his growth as a man, father, and person over the seasons.

Brown hopes the audience will deeply connect with the complex, evolving character of Marvin.

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Lou’s (Malcolm Mays) shocking death in the series premiere hit close to home for actor London Brown.

Marvin, or as we all affectionately know him, Uncle Marvin, has been going through it the last few seasons of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

After engaging in what was a violent fight with daughter, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), which eventually led to them working out their differences, being betrayed by who he thought was a good friend who chose drugs over their friendship, and being asked by his mother to end her life, Raq’s (Patina Miller) most loyal soldier now has to deal with the loss of his baby brother.

Marvin has no idea that it was his nephew, Kanan (MeKai Curtis), who pulled the trigger, and Raq is doing her best to hide that fact, letting him believe it was Unique (Joey BadA$$) who killed Lou.

London Brown Reveals How Lou’s Death Reminded Him About A Personal Family Tragedy

Starz

Ahead of the season five premiere, CassiusLife’s Bernard “Beanz” Smalls spoke with Brown, and he revealed that a lot of the events following Lou’s death felt “real” to him.

Brown touched on the fact that certain events that played out in the episode made him revisit his brother’s murder due to gun violence back in 2015.

“I think what a lot of people don’t know is, I lost my brother in 2015, [he] was gunned down and everything. I don’t know how the writers … I don’t know if they knew that or not, but it felt like, I was like, man, I don’t know if they incorporated that kind of thing into the story,” Brown said. “So, finding out about this stuff, there are a lot of things that were real for me. There’s a scene where Marvin has to go to the coroner’s office or whatnot and go see and check into his brother. That was something I didn’t get the chance to do with my brother. My mom did that.”

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He continued, “So walking through that, I remember on set there were some times where I had to just gather myself, and I was just like, ‘Man, this is what it was like.” All that stuff, episode one was more real than I think people even realized. And then actually the first day of shooting, the day before I got a call, my grandmother passed.”

London Brown Reflects On Marvin’s Evolution

Starz

As previously mentioned, Marvin is one of the few characters who has undergone a brilliant arc, through which we have seen him grow as a man, as a person, and as a father.

We asked Brown whether he was proud of his character’s arc and growth over time. Brown told us he just wants the audience to “feel the work” and that he hopes people “Really sit with the character.”

“I’m glad … Well, I hope that the audience is able to feel the work that I was trying to bring to Marvin, man. I’d just be trying to put in good work, man, and keep it going. I just want to show up every day for work, ready to go and really make Marvin a real person. You can only hope … I mean, time will tell if people are going to really sit with his character. I enjoyed it. It was fun for me. I’m a fan of Marvin,” Brown said.

He continued, “Some actors have a hard time like, “I can’t watch myself.” I don’t feel like that. I mean, I’m not looking at me, I’m looking at Marvin. So I can watch the show as a total outside fan of it. I like Marvin. Marvin is very complex, but he’s a good guy, and he’s changing. He’s growing, therapy, he and his daughter. Raq started to give him more responsibilities as the seasons moved on. Marvin has grown, and I like characters that we can see an arc, so I enjoyed it myself personally.”

We already lost Lou in the season five premiere, lord knows how the streets is going to act if something happens to Marvin.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is now streaming on Starz, with new episodes premiering at midnight on Friday.

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Exclusive: London Brown Says Lou's Death Was "Real" For Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com