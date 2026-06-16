US Attorney Says 15 Members Of 'Minneapolis-Based Antifa Group' Have Been Arrested For Anti-ICE Violence

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Now that the Trump administration’s plan to offer an “anti-weaponization of lawfare” fund to MAGA morons who feel they’ve been legally discriminated against is kaput for good, it seems the administration is right back to practicing its own brand of lawfare, as it has been doing, albeit unsuccessfully, since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term. And, once again, its target is the state of Minnesota.

According to CBS News, on Tuesday, U.S. prosecutors in Minnesota announced charges against 15 people they say conspired to “violently oppose immigration law enforcement” in the Twin Cities area. Of course, to absolutely no one’s surprise, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen failed to describe even a single example of injuries to federal agents committed by those charged, no matter how many times reporters pressed him for details.

From CBS:

Twelve of the 15 people were arrested during raids by Homeland Security Investigations Tuesday morning, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen said. One was already in custody on different charges, and two more remain at large. All of them are from the Twin Cities area, according to officials. The individuals face charges including conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, interstate threats, interstate stalking, assault on a federal officer and destruction of government property, Rosen said. While Rosen made multiple references to “violence” by those charged, when repeatedly asked about specific injuries federal agents suffered — or even the number of agents injured — he did not offer any examples. According to Rosen, those charged were connected to a group called Direct Action Minnesota, which his office previously said was a “Minneapolis-based antifa group.”

And there it is…

The second anyone from Trump’s federal government starts talking about Antifa — the non-organization Trump has labeled a “major terrorist organization,” despite numerous authorities, including the FBI, saying it’s not an organization at all — you can be almost sure that the feds are engaging in the enforcement of propaganda, rather than the law.

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This is, after all, the same Trump administration that responded to federal agents shooting and killing two U.S. civilians in Minnesota, Renee Nicole Goode and Alex Pretti, by engaging in an all-out propaganda campaign to smear the dead as “domestic terrorists” who attacked federal agents, as if we didn’t all see the video footage showing they did no such thing. The administration has also been caught covering for federal agents who lied about the circumstances under which they shot a Venezuelan immigrant in Minneapolis, resulting in charges being dropped against the victim.

While we’re on the subject of the Trump administration lying about Minnesota, it tried to punish the state over a fraud scandal that has already been investigated, resulting in a multitude of arrests and convictions, years before Trump and his MAGA cultists knew it existed.

And just to emphasize the point, this is also the same administration that claimed to have in custody the girlfriend of the founder of Antifa, neither of whom has been identified publicly to date, probably because, much like the organization, these people don’t exist.

So, considering that Rosen refuses to go into any specifics regarding who has committed what manner of violence, it’s a fair question to ask — do these 15 members of this “Minneapolis-based antifa group” even exist?

I guess we’ll see.

SEE ALSO:

White Woman ‘Mastermind’ Of Minnesota Fraud Scandal Sentenced To 500 Months In Prison

The Minnesota GOP Moment Of Silence For George Floyd’s Lyncher Proves Racist Ghouls Live Among Us

US Attorney Says 15 Members Of 'Minneapolis-Based Antifa Group' Have Been Arrested For Anti-ICE Violence was originally published on newsone.com