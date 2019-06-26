Casting Call, Background Actors and Extras Wanted in RVA

Aspiring actors and actresses get ready for the casting call!

Casting directors for a new TV show are looking for background actors and extras in Richmond. Crews will be filming another spinoff of AMC’s The Walking Dead in central Virginia from July through September. Those interested can find out more details through the Facebook page for Kendall Cooper Casting RVA. The company is looking for people of all ethnicities, ages and genders.

