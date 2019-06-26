CLOSE
Community Clo
HomeCommunity Clo

Casting Call, Background Actors and Extras Wanted in RVA

92 reads
Leave a comment
11 The Walking Dead

Source: Gene Page/AMC / Gene Page/AMC

Aspiring actors and actresses get ready for the casting call!

Casting directors for a new TV show are looking for background actors and extras in Richmond. Crews will be filming another spinoff of AMC’s The Walking Dead in central Virginia from July through September. Those interested can find out more details through the Facebook page for Kendall Cooper Casting RVA. The company is looking for people of all ethnicities, ages and genders.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

#BlackExcellence: 13 Upcoming TV Shows And Films We Can’t Wait To See
13 photos

Latest…

AMC's The Walking Dead , background actors , clovia , extras , Kendall Cooper Casting RVA , lawrence , miss community , richmond , tv show , Virginia

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 15 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 20 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 22 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 23 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close