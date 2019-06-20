CLOSE
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’

FOX Summer All-Star Party, Arrivals, TCA Summer Press Tour

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

A familiar face is joining the new ABC comedy “Mixed-ish.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar will play the role of Rainbow Johnson’s father. He’s taking over the role from Anders Holm, who starred in the original pilot.

The “Black-ish” spinoff focuses on the experience of Tracee Ellis Ross’s character, Bow,” growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s.

Gosselaar joins a cast that includes Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Ethan Childress as Johan Johnson.

The series will mark the second spinoff show to join the “Black-ish” universe after “Grown-ish,” which was recently renewed for a third season at Freeform. It’s scheduled to premiere in the fall.

Source: Variety 

Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Fashion Moments

20 photos Launch gallery

Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Fashion Moments

Continue reading Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Fashion Moments

Endless Love (And Fashion): Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Fashion Moments

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross continuously steps out in style. Whether taking a cue from her iconic mother, Diana Ross or not being afraid to try something daring and different, we love her style! Scroll through our gallery and get inspired by some of her most stylish moments.

‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’ was originally published on Magicbaltimore.com

