CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Stone Soul’s LeToya Luckett Sparkles For Magazine Cover

0 reads
Leave a comment
48th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett has a lot to celebrate. Since departing from the singing group years ago, she’s been able to maintain her own and talks about it in the latest issue of Kontrol, helping the magazine celebrate their 10th anniversary. It goes without saying, but we’re going to say it anyway: Letoya is seriously working the cover with her cropped do and a head-turning silver fringed dress!

The strapless dress, designed by Haus of Falenci’ago,features silver accented fringes from the chest down, with a sheer effect that shows Letoya’s every angel of sexiness. Her new hair is just as fashionable, bringing out her cheekbones and shapely face.

LeToya is currently promoting her latest album, Back 2 Life, which has been receiving rave reviews. Check out more from her sexy photo shoot for the magazine below! Congrats to you, Letoya!

DON’T MISS:

Wake Up, Flawless: LeToya Luckett’s 5 Major Keys From Her Beauty Routine

Rob Hill, Sr., Opens Up About His Breakup With LeToya Luckett

GET THE LOOK: Dress Up A Sweatshirt Like Letoya Luckett

21 Sexy Dresses To Wear On Date Night

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Sexy Dresses To Wear On Date Night

Continue reading 21 Sexy Dresses To Wear On Date Night

21 Sexy Dresses To Wear On Date Night

Stone Soul’s LeToya Luckett Sparkles For Magazine Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 17 hours ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 17 hours ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 18 hours ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 19 hours ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 20 hours ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 20 hours ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 21 hours ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 21 hours ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 23 hours ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close