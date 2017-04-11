United Airlines Passenger Removed Had Sordid Past

The foreign doctor who has new found fame after being violently removed from a United Airlines flight due to overbooking, is now being dragged through the mud over his criminal past.

Back in 2005, Dr. David Dao was charged with 98 felony drug counts for trafficking painkillers by filling fraudulent prescriptions for Percocet, Oxycontin and Hydocodone.

Once again, authorities find a way to blame the victim in a situation by bringing up their dirty past. What did that have to do with the airline overbooking and randomly picking people to kick off the plane? SMH

Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at United Airlines trifling ways!!!

