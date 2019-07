So the drama continues as Shaunie O’neal has tapped Dwayne Wade’s break-baby mama to join the cast of Basketball Wives LA.

Aja Metoyer, mother of D. Wade’s youngest child, made headlines back in 2013 when she let the world know that Wade was the father of her child but he was in a serious relationship with Gabrielle Union.

This is about to get real messy…the way Shaunie likes it. SMH

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: