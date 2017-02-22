[Exclusive] Penny Johnson-Jerald & Brian J. White Give The Details On TV One’s “Media”

Donnie Simpson Gets The Low Down & The Highly-Anticipated TV One Film

| 02.22.17
TV One‘s high-anticiapated new film “Media” will show you a different side of the multi-billion dollar business from a black perspective. The Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes executive produced film with will show what it takes to build a media conglomerate and keep it in the family. Actors Penny Johnson-Jerald & Brian J. White who star in the film speak to Donnie Simpson about the movie which premieres Saturday, February 25th on TV One (check your local listings).

Is this movie a biopic around Ms. Hughes? What is all the drama surrounding the Jones Family & Jones Universal Media? Watch a clip below!

