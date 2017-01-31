CLOSE
Starbucks Vows To Hire 10,000 Refugees!!!

In wake of the immigration ban proposed by President Trump and his executive orders, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has vowed to hire 10,000 refugees.

In a statement on the company’s website, Schultz says:

“We will neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new administration’s actions grows with each passing day. There are more than 65 million citizens of the world recognized as refugees by the United Nations, and we are developing plans to hire 10,000 of them over five years in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business.”

See story here

 

