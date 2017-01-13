CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Virginia Man Pays DMV Bill With 300,000 Pennies!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Dollars falling into red wheelbarrow

Source: Chris Clor / Getty

Nick Stafford of Lebanon, Va. Was so frustrated with the DMV that he decided to get even…..he paid his bill in the form of 300,000 pennies!!!

Stafford claimed that he was given the runaround and forced to sue the state after he was denied direct phone numbers to DMV offices in his .

“If they were going to inconvenience me then I was going to inconvenience them. I think the backbone to our republic and our democracy is open government and transparency in government and it shocks me that a lot of people don’t know the power of FOIA.”

See story here

000 Pennies!!! , Virginia Man Pay DMV Bill With 300

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Kendrick Lamar, Fiancee Whitney Alford Welcome Their…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Thee Most Annoying Songs Of ALL TIME That…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
MTV Introduces Documentary Feature Films “17 Blocks” and…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
12 items
Porsha Williams Isn’t Worried About Snapping Back: ‘Love…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Mo’Nique Weeps For Whoopi Goldberg
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Chris Brown INDIGO album INDIGOAT Tour
Are Chris Brown And Drake Preparing A Joint…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Arrivals
Monica Says R. Kelly “Has To Pay”
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Hot Girl Summer FOR REAL: Fans Have A…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
No Respect: ’90s Kids Movies That Should’ve NEVER…
 3 days ago
07.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close