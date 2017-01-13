Virginia Man Pays DMV Bill With 300,000 Pennies!!!

Nick Stafford of Lebanon, Va. Was so frustrated with the DMV that he decided to get even…..he paid his bill in the form of 300,000 pennies!!!

Stafford claimed that he was given the runaround and forced to sue the state after he was denied direct phone numbers to DMV offices in his .

“If they were going to inconvenience me then I was going to inconvenience them. I think the backbone to our republic and our democracy is open government and transparency in government and it shocks me that a lot of people don’t know the power of FOIA.”

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: