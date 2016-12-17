Video Of Univ. Of Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon Knocking Out A Female Student

This vicious assault happened back in 2014 but police only allowed certain people to see the video tape of University of Oklahoma’s star runningback Joe Mixon knocking out a female student.

Mixon was suspended for the 2014 football season but played 2015 and this season as he gets ready for the Sugar Bowl for punching Amelia Molitor during a 2014 dispute in a restaurant near campus

The courts ordered the video to be released to the public and it is sparking outrage. Though some say everyone deserves a second chance, many think he should have been kicked out of the college!

