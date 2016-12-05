CLOSE
After Dissing PARTYNEXTDOOR On Stage, Jeremih Gets Kicked Off Tour

Live Nation has decided Jeremih's out.

PartyNextDoor In Concert - Chicago

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Last week, Jeremih dissed tourmate PARTYNEXTDOORand he’s now been kicked off of the Summer’s Over tour.

There are only three tour dates left, but Live Nation has decided Jeremih’s out. The company released the following statement:

“Live Nation’s top priority is helping artists and performers create great shows for their fans. With this in mind, we’ve decided it’s best for the Summer’s Over Tour to continue without Jeremih, effective immediately. After multiple incidents we are left with no other choice. We do not support these actions or take these actions lightly. Ticketholders may request a full refund at point of purchase, which will forfeit access to the entire show. No partial refunds will be issued.”

Issues first came about during the tour’s Chicago stop last week when Jeremih slammed the mic down and left the stage after performing only three songs. Days later, there were rumors that Jeremih sent out a body double to perform in his place. Then Friday night Jeremih dissed PND on stage, saying “PARTYNEXTDOOR and his crew are some b-tch ass n-ggas. Now tell me that. Tell me what I said now? Y’all better scream for PARTYNEXTDOOR now. Tell him to pay that fake-ass budget they’ve been pressing at night.”

It seems like that collaborative album between Party and Jeremih may never see the light of day.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

After Dissing PARTYNEXTDOOR On Stage, Jeremih Gets Kicked Off Tour was originally published on theurbandaily.com

