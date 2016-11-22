Dave Chappelle Is Actually Back, Three Netflix Specials To Bless Our Lives Soon

We’re going to go ahead and call Dave Chappelle a hero.

After hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time earlier this month — just days after the devastating election — Chappelle is releasing three standup specials on Netflix for his first television project in 12 years.

Yes, his return is long overdue — but damn if it isn’t right on time.

“The deal calls for Chappelle and director Stan Lathan to produce an original special for Netflix. Two other unreleased projects will come from Chappelle’s vault — one produced out of the Austin City Limits Live venue, the other from a performance at the Hollywood Palladium.”

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, the projects are slated for release next year.

“Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy — searing, vital, and now more than ever, essential,” Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s VP of original documentary and comedy, told Variety. “Dave’s three new specials promise to be some of the most anticipated events in comedy.”

