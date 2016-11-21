Kanye West Canceled The Rest Of The Saint Pablo Tour Dates

After blasting Beyoncé and Jay Z during his last Saint Pablo concert, Kanye West has reportedly canceled all remaining tour stops. Reportedly, he’s too exhausted to continue performing, which makes sense seeing as he ended his last concert after three songs.

From TMZ:

A source connected to the rapper tell TMZ … “He’s just exhausted. He’s been working around the clock on fashion design, both his own line and the Adidas line.”

The source said the rigors of being on the road every night really wore him out, and it sounds like Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery was also weighing on him. We’re told, “All the time spent away from his family has been a stress on him as well. They are most important to him.”

If you bought a ticket, you’ll get a refund. Kanye is also planning a second leg of the tour next year, but he doesn’t want to announce dates yet because, “He doesn’t want to give fans anything less than his best,” according to the source.

Over the weekend, Kanye hit his Sacramento, California concert and spoke on his relationship with Beyoncé, saying, “I was hurt because I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling.’”

“Now don’t go dissing Beyoncé, she’s great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are – just to win. Fuck winning, fuck looking cool,” he continued.

He’s also gone on record to say Bey Z didn’t visit after Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, and their children have never played together. For good measure, we should probably mention he’s also endorsed Trump.

SOURCE: VIBE

