FBI Clears Hillary Clinton Again In Email Scandal

FBI Head Blames Increase In Violent Crime On Increased Scrutiny Of Cops

FBI Director James Comey, after causing a firestorm with his letter stating that Hillary Clinton’s email investigation would be re-opened has now informed lawmakers that Hillary Clinton will not be charged with any wrong doing.

The FBI was going through emails associated with Anthony Weiner’s case and had concerns that the case was linked to Clinton but after a thorough investigation of over 600,000 emails found on Weiners laptop, found no incriminating evidence.

