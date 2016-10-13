CLOSE
Tasha Smith Has Partnered With An App To Help Stop Police Misconduct

Tasha Smith star in For Better Or Worse on OWN has endorsed a new police app, Police Abuse. She talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about her failed marriage, working with her ex Michael Jai White and how she’s working to collect information about police misconduct.

On her infamous annulment:

“The best thing he could’ve been is a fraud. I got out of that one. He was so screwed up that the judge said, ‘annulled’. I don’t have to pay any spousal support. God is good.”

On her partnership with a police abuse app:

“We’ve created an app to partner with PoliceAbuse.com. If you have someone who is pulled over, they can video exactly what is going on which we can use. It’s a free app. It can reach your contact numbers. It’ll allow us to see you exactly where you are. You can file a complaint.”

