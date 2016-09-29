Colin Kaepernick Says Presidential Candidates Are ‘Trying To Debate Who’s Less Racist’

Colin Kaepernick doesn’t trust either of the presidential candidates, according to The New York Times.

Following Monday evening’s debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who’s been protesting the national anthem, had strong opinions about both the Democratic and Republican nominees.

“To me, it was embarrassing to watch that these are our two candidates,” Kaepernick said to reporters. “Both are proven liars, and it almost seems like they’re trying to debate who’s less racist.”

As The Times points out, Trump has previously expressed opposition toward Kaepernick’s views. When asked how he feels about Kaepernick’s national anthem protest last month, Trump said he thinks “it’s personally not a good thing.”

“I think it’s a terrible thing, and you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him, let him try, it won’t happen,” he stated.

Kaepernick feels otherwise.

“It’s a very ignorant statement that if you don’t agree with what’s going on here, and that if you want justice, and liberty and freedom for all, that you should leave the country. Umm, no,” Kaepernick said in response to Trump’s statement. “He always says, ‘Make America great again.’ Well, America has never been great for people of color, and, you know, that’s something that needs to be addressed. Let’s make America great for the first time.”

Kaepernick’s garnered many supporters since he first kneeled down on one knee. The latest to stand behind the NFL player is Oscar-winning actor and emcee Common, who openly gave his two cents during his Wednesday morning appearance on The View.

“I truly relate to what Colin Kaepernick is doing,” Common shared. “He’s standing up for justice. He sees things going wrong in our country. I think we all see it. For people to ignore it is like we’re not doing our duty as Americans, as children of God. I think the courage that Colin Kaepernick is showing is phenomenal … I haven’t seen an athlete take that type of stand since Muhammad Ali.”

Common also voiced his opinions regarding the presidential debate.

“Donald Trump is just not prepared to be a president,” he said. “He’s not that type of person that should be a president … I really got to see why Hillary Clinton is a better candidate. I mean, I obviously knew that. But to hear him just say phrases like ‘law and order,’ ‘make America great again,’ and not have any ideas about policies, and never said anything concrete … and it made me sad about America, that we do have people that really believe in what he’s saying. What is he saying?”

