AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2016 Is This Weekend — Here’s What To Expect

AFROPUNK Festival is happening this weekend, and this year’s theme is “Power To The Party.”

Known for its multicultural approach to celebrating art and diversity in the Black space, AFROPUNK’s going on its 12th year of empowerment. This year, its curators want you to “feel its power.”

From AFROPUNK:

“Power, it’s a feeling, it’s an energy, it’s the undisputed connection between cause and effect — the best of us give it away, the worst usurp it, but living modern life to the fullest, means either mastering your relationship to it or walking in its shadow. We are not blind.

Party is an oxymoron, it’s a gathering of many for a shared purpose and it’s also an outcast individual, it’s a lively social occasion as well as a gang — and the story of any party is never over, because like naked cities and the metaphysical “I”, there’s always another take.

Power To The Party means trusting the friction, the transference of great capacity to the free spirit, belief in the high-heeled spark of the assembly, and the group-mind’s ability to choose a glorious path. This isn’t about getting elected, or being protected; it’s about staking a claim.”

From the legendary George Clinton to Janelle Monáe, here’s the schedule of all you can expect to light sh*t up on August 27 and 28 at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park.

Download the app to stay abreast of changes.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Black Stage

Tank and The Bangas

8:10 PM – 8:30 PM

Gold Stage

Ras G

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM

MONO/POLY

3:15 PM – 4:15 PM

Shabazz Palaces

4:15 PM – 4:45 PM

MONO/POLY

4:45 PM – 5:15 PM

Thundercat

5:15 PM – 5:55 PM

PBDY

5:55 PM – 6:35 PM

George Clinton

6:35 PM – 7:20 PM

PBDY

7:20 PM – 8:30 PM

Flying Lotus

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Green Stage

DJ Underdog

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM

Qaasim and the Juggernaut War Party

1:45 PM – 2:15 PM

DJ Underdog

2:15 PM – 2:45 PM

The VeeVees

2:45 PM – 3:15 PM

Dhundee

3:15 PM – 3:45 PM

Sate

3:45 PM – 4:15 PM

Dhundee

4:15 PM – 4:45 PM

Benjamin Booker

4:45 PM – 5:15 PM

DJ Lindsey

5:15 PM – 5:45 PM

CeeLo Green

5:45 PM – 6:30 PM

DJ Lindsey

6:30 PM – 7:10 PM

Laura Mvula

7:10 PM – 8:10 PM

DJ Lindsay

8:30 PM – 9:00 PM

TV ON THE RADIO

9:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Red Stage

CX KiDTRONiK

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

In The Whale

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM

CX KiDTRONiK

2:00 PM – 2:20 PM

Downtown Boys

2:20 PM – 2:50 PM

LSDXOXO

2:50 – 3:10 PM

Prayers

3:10 PM – 3:40 PM

LSDXOXO

3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

Ho99o9

4:00 PM – 4:35 PM

Spank Rock

4:35 PM – 5:00 PM

Saul Williams

5:00 PM – 5:45 PM

Spank Rock

5:45 – 6:15 PM

Trash Talk

6:15 – 7:00 PM

Yaadcore

7:00 PM – 7:55 PM

Tyler, The Creator

7:55 PM – 8:55 PM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

Black Stage

Sir The Baptist

8:35 PM – 8:55 PM

Gold Stage

Kitty Kash

1:45 – 2:15 PM

Xavier Omar

2:15 PM – 2:45 PM

Eden Hagos

2:45 PM – 3:15 PM

Roman GianArthur

3:15 PM – 3:45 PM

The Whooligan

3:45 PM – 4:15 PM

KAMAU

4:15 PM – 4:45 PM

Joe Kay

4:45 PM – 5:15 PM

Gallant

5:15 PM – 5:55 PM

ESTA

5:55 PM – 6:40 PM

Kelela

6:40 PM – 7:20 PM

Sango

7:20 PM – 8:30 PM

The Internet

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Green Stage

Beverly Bond

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM

Kelsey Lu

1:45 PM – 2:15 PM

Beverly Bond

2:15 PM – 2:45 PM

Seinabo Sey

2:45 – 3:15 PM

DJ m0ma

3:15 – 3:45 PM

The Suffers

3:45 PM – 4:15 PM

DJ m0ma

4:15 PM – 4:45 PM

Skye & Ross From Morcheeba

4:45 PM – 5:15 PM

DJ m0ma

5:15 PM – 5:45 PM

Skunk Anansie

5:45 – 6:30 PM

Roofeo

6:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Bad Brains

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Fishbone

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Living Colour

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Roofeo

8:55 PM – 9:30 PM

ICE CUBE

9:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Red Stage

CX KiDTRONiK

12:00 PM – 1:15 PM

RAAA

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM

CX KiDTRONiK

2:00 PM – 2:20 PM

BLXPLTN

2:20 PM – 2:50 PM

BLKKMORRIS

2:50 PM – 3:10 PM

Radkey

3:10 PM – 3:40 PM

BLKKMORRIS

3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

Angel Haze

4:00 PM – 4:35 PM

LARRY B

4:35 PM – 5:00 PM

Young Fathers

5:00 PM – 5:45 PM

LARRY B

5:45 PM – 6:15 PM

Earl Sweatshirt

6:15 – 7:00 PM

Juliana Huxtable

7:00 PM – 7:55 PM

Janelle Monáe

7:55 PM – 8:55 PM

The party doesn’t stop just because the shows are over. Kick it with AFROPUNK after dark.

SOURCE: AFROPUNK, Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Hip Hop's Finest Acts Invade Coachella Festival 2015 9 photos Launch gallery Hip Hop's Finest Acts Invade Coachella Festival 2015 1. Rihanna Source: 1 of 9 2. Zoe Kravitz Source: 2 of 9 3. Beyonce Source: 3 of 9 4. Chris Brown Source: 4 of 9 5. Chris Brown Source: 5 of 9 6. Chris Brown Source: 6 of 9 7. Christina Milian Source: 7 of 9 8. Christina Milian and Amber Rose Source: 8 of 9 9. Christina Milian and Amber Rose Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Hip Hop’s Finest Acts Invade Coachella Festival 2015 Hip Hop's Finest Acts Invade Coachella Festival 2015 While you're probably spending a dull weekend, others are having the time of their life at Coachella. Yea, we hate to break it to you. You might've missed one of the hottest and popular festivals around, but that doesn't mean you have to miss all the fun and action. The 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has begun and we've got our eye on some of the finest Hip Hop acts.

AFROPUNK Brooklyn 2016 Is This Weekend — Here’s What To Expect was originally published on theurbandaily.com