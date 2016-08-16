CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Twitter Really Wants Kanye West To Perform At Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show

0 reads
Leave a comment

Power 106 Presents Powerhouse

Kanye West fans sometimes go harder for Kanye than Kanye goes for Kanye.

Since Adele announced that she turned down the opportunity to perform during the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Internet decided that it should be Yeezus who takes the stage by starting the hashtag campaign, #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51.

The league has been pretty strict about choosing non-controversial artists to hit the halftime stage following Janet Jackson‘s nip-slip-gate, so there’s no guarantee that the social media campaign will work…but it’s great entertainment.

Check out some of the best #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51 tweets below:

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Twitter Really Wants Kanye West To Perform At Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Kanye West , super bowl , Super Bowl Half Time Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 10 hours ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 18 hours ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 18 hours ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 18 hours ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 19 hours ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
10 items
Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt…
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Performs “Tiny Desk Concert”
 20 hours ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 22 hours ago
07.30.19
Baltimore Mayor Rips Into Trump: ‘He’s Making America…
 24 hours ago
07.30.19
92 items
Everything You Missed At The 2019 National Urban…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close