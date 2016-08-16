Twitter Really Wants Kanye West To Perform At Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show

Kanye West fans sometimes go harder for Kanye than Kanye goes for Kanye.

Since Adele announced that she turned down the opportunity to perform during the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Internet decided that it should be Yeezus who takes the stage by starting the hashtag campaign, #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51.

The league has been pretty strict about choosing non-controversial artists to hit the halftime stage following Janet Jackson‘s nip-slip-gate, so there’s no guarantee that the social media campaign will work…but it’s great entertainment.

Check out some of the best #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51 tweets below:

Kanye with full reign of a Superbowl halftime show!? #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51 pic.twitter.com/HHTxiwYUJz — Malcolm W. (@kayjay812) August 15, 2016

Kanye West is the biggest artist to have not performed in a Super Bowl. We have to change this. #21GrammysDontLie #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51 — Sean Johnson (ショーン) (@CadenceBeats) August 15, 2016

Imagine Kanye doing Jesus Walks, Gold Digger, Can't Tell Me Nothing, Amazing, All of The Lights and Fade at the SB. #KanyeWestForSuperBowl51 — 2002 Chris Jericho (@SlickVick_23) August 15, 2016

But a Kanye Super Bowl performance would change all of our lives! pic.twitter.com/1r3iTUjL31 — Deadbeat Diva (@zeekny) August 15, 2016

