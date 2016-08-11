Twitter Reacts To Malia Obama Allegedly Smoking Weed At Lollapalooza

We all saw the videos of Malia Obama dancing up a storm during Lollapalooza but now another video may get the 18-year-old in trouble with her Presidential pops. According to reports, one of Malia’s friends sent tabloid website Radar Online a video of Malia smoking what looks like Marijuana.

“I caught Malia smoking pot and I have the pictures to prove it. You could smell the marijuana smoke. I saw some young guy hand her a cigarette and she took at least one hit on it. She had it in her hand for about one minute, then gave it back to him,” Malia’s friend Jerrdin Selwyn said.

Obama’s views on marijuana have eased up as of late, telling the New Yorker in 2014, “As has been well documented, I smoked pot as a kid, and I view it as a bad habit and a vice, not very different from the cigarettes that I smoked as a young person up through a big chunk of my adult life. I don’t think it is more dangerous than alcohol,” Obama told the weekly magazine.

As always, Twitter immediately reacted:

https://twitter.com/ShaunKing/status/763477087646781440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now that Malia Obama's smoked weed she probably understands that it's a gateway drug to becoming president. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) August 10, 2016

laura bush literally ran over a guy and killed him but malia obama smoked weed at a concert so shes bad — lil Debbie (@DebbiePopa) August 10, 2016

Malia Obama twerked & smoked weed but no one said anything when Bush's daughters were getting drunk. Republicans: pic.twitter.com/aAq5mFqBRp — Heel Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) August 10, 2016

BWAHAHAHAHA!! People are mad "Malia Obama" is smoking weed & going to Harvard while they are smoking weed and going no where.. — REGINA GEORGE (@ItsReginaG) August 10, 2016

https://twitter.com/MandaCharmander/status/763485496966119424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

