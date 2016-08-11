CLOSE
Twitter Reacts To Malia Obama Allegedly Smoking Weed At Lollapalooza

We all saw the videos of Malia Obama dancing up a storm during Lollapalooza but now another video may get the 18-year-old in trouble with her Presidential pops. According to reports, one of Malia’s friends sent tabloid website Radar Online a video of Malia smoking what looks like Marijuana.

I caught Malia smoking pot and I have the pictures to prove it. You could smell the marijuana smoke. I saw some young guy hand her a cigarette and she took at least one hit on it. She had it in her hand for about one minute, then gave it back to him,” Malia’s friend Jerrdin Selwyn said.

Obama’s views on marijuana have eased up as of late, telling the New Yorker in 2014, “As has been well documented, I smoked pot as a kid, and I view it as a bad habit and a vice, not very different from the cigarettes that I smoked as a young person up through a big chunk of my adult life. I don’t think it is more dangerous than alcohol,” Obama told the weekly magazine.

 

As always, Twitter immediately reacted:

Twitter Reacts To Malia Obama Allegedly Smoking Weed At Lollapalooza was originally published on theurbandaily.com

