Extra Butter: Watch Bryan Cranston Break Down His Vicious Transformation In ‘The Infiltrator’

The Infiltrator is in theaters on July 13th.

| 07.13.16
Bryan Cranston is back on the big screen as federal agent Robert Mazur in the new movie The Infiltrator.

Based on a true story, Mazur goes undercover to infiltrate the trafficking network of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar.

On this week’s Extra Butter, we go behind the scenes of The Infiltrator, starring Cranston and Benjamin Bratt, to discuss chemistry on set, and transforming into their characters. We also show you some rare footage from the making of this new film about taking down Escobar’s drug cartel.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla and click here to see Bryan Cranston talk about Jay Z and Nas.

