Obama Could Become The First Former President To Own An NBA Team

President Obama Departs The White House En Route To Illinois

When most presidents finish their bids in the White House they either retire or make tons of money doing speaking engagements. President Obama may be doing something that no other former president has done, and that’s owning an NBA Team.

Press secretary Josh Earnest revealed Wednesday in a White House press briefing that the President has shown interest in being part of an NBA franchise ownership group, “potentially, if the opportunity arose, under the right circumstances.”

I don’t know if that kind of opportunity will present itself,” Earnest said. “But I suspect that’s something that he would enjoy.”

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Obama potential ownership in an NBA team, he hinted at it once before in November’s issue of GQ when saying he’d “absolutely” like to delve into that part of the sports world.

I have fantasized about being able to put together a team and how much fun that would be. I think it’d be terrific,” he said.

If Obama does become a minority owner of an NBA team, it’s only right he chooses the Chicago Bulls.

You can catch Earnest speaking about it at the 47:50 mark.

