Red Bull TV is gearing up to premiere Om’Mas Keith‘s documentary, Across The Board. The short film details the Sa-Ra founding member’s rise from Hollis to Hollywood, giving a firsthand look into his life at home and in the studio.

From Red Bull:

“‘Om’Mas Keith: Across the Board’ tells the story of Grammy® Award winner Om’Mas Keith and his journey from a humble avant-garde jazz upbringing in Queens, NY, to becoming one of today’s most in-demand producers and collaborators to artists like Erykah Badu, Frank Ocean, John Legend, and more. Along with providing a look at Keith’s astounding ability to bring out the creativity, passion, and emotion of some of today’s top musical talent, viewers get a glimpse of Keith’s struggles and successes of a life spent dedicated to making music.”

Catch appearances from some of the aforementioned artists, as well as Gary Bartz, Anderson .Paak, Robert Glasper, and others. The documentary doesn’t officially premiere until tomorrow (June 17), but you can get into the trailer below.

SOURCE: Redbull, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Drew Gurian

Watch The Trailer For The Om’Mas Keith Documentary ‘Across The Board’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com