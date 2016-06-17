CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Watch The Trailer For The Om’Mas Keith Documentary ‘Across The Board’

The 'channel ORANGE' producer is giving viewers an intimate glance into his life.

Om'Mas Keith

Red Bull TV is gearing up to premiere Om’Mas Keith‘s documentary, Across The Board. The short film details the Sa-Ra founding member’s rise from Hollis to Hollywood, giving a firsthand look into his life at home and in the studio.

From Red Bull:

‘Om’Mas Keith: Across the Board’ tells the story of Grammy® Award winner Om’Mas Keith and his journey from a humble avant-garde jazz upbringing in Queens, NY, to becoming one of today’s most in-demand producers and collaborators to artists like Erykah Badu, Frank Ocean, John Legend, and more. Along with providing a look at Keith’s astounding ability to bring out the creativity, passion, and emotion of some of today’s top musical talent, viewers get a glimpse of Keith’s struggles and successes of a life spent dedicated to making music.”

Catch appearances from some of the aforementioned artists, as well as Gary Bartz, Anderson .Paak, Robert Glasper, and others. The documentary doesn’t officially premiere until tomorrow (June 17), but you can get into the trailer below.

SOURCE: Redbull, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Drew Gurian

2015 GRAMMY Red Carpet Looks [PHOTOS]

48 photos Launch gallery

2015 GRAMMY Red Carpet Looks [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2015 GRAMMY Red Carpet Looks [PHOTOS]

2015 GRAMMY Red Carpet Looks [PHOTOS]

Watch The Trailer For The Om’Mas Keith Documentary ‘Across The Board’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

anderson .paak , erykah badu , Frank Ocean , Gary Bartz , John Legend , om'mas keith , Red Bull , Red Bull TV , Robert Glasper

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 6 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 6 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 13 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 14 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close