Watch The Trailer For The Om’Mas Keith Documentary ‘Across The Board’

Red Bull TV is gearing up to premiere Om’Mas Keith‘s documentary, Across The Board. The short film details the Sa-Ra founding member’s rise from Hollis to Hollywood, giving a firsthand look into his life at home and in the studio.
From Red Bull:
“‘Om’Mas Keith: Across the Board’ tells the story of Grammy® Award winner Om’Mas Keith and his journey from a humble avant-garde jazz upbringing in Queens, NY, to becoming one of today’s most in-demand producers and collaborators to artists like Erykah Badu, Frank Ocean, John Legend, and more. Along with providing a look at Keith’s astounding ability to bring out the creativity, passion, and emotion of some of today’s top musical talent, viewers get a glimpse of Keith’s struggles and successes of a life spent dedicated to making music.”
Catch appearances from some of the aforementioned artists, as well as Gary Bartz, Anderson .Paak, Robert Glasper, and others. The documentary doesn’t officially premiere until tomorrow (June 17), but you can get into the trailer below.
SOURCE: Redbull, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Drew Gurian
2015 GRAMMY Red Carpet Looks [PHOTOS]
2015 GRAMMY Red Carpet Looks [PHOTOS]
1. 2015 GRAMMY Red Carpet LooksSource: 1 of 48
2. BeyonceSource: 2 of 48
3. Kim KardashianSource: 3 of 48
4. Kim KardashianSource: 4 of 48
5. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian WestSource: 5 of 48
6. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian WestSource: 6 of 48
7. Kim Kardashian WestSource: 7 of 48
8. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian WestSource: 8 of 48
9. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian WestSource: 9 of 48
10. RihannaSource: 10 of 48
11. RihannaSource: 11 of 48
12. BeyonceSource: 12 of 48
13. BeyonceSource: 13 of 48
14. LL Cool JSource: 14 of 48
15. Lady GagaSource: 15 of 48
16. Nicki MinajSource: 16 of 48
17. Nicki MinajSource: 17 of 48
18. Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestSource: 18 of 48
19. UsherSource: 19 of 48
20. Recording artist Rita OraSource: 20 of 48
21. Recording artist Rita OraSource: 21 of 48
22. Katy Perry and Nicki MinajSource: 22 of 48
23. Pharrell WilliamsSource: 23 of 48
24. Ne-YoSource: 24 of 48
25. Musician/Producer Kenneth ‘Babyface’ EdmondsSource: 25 of 48
26. Nicki MinajSource: 26 of 48
27. Big Sean and Ariana GrandeSource: 27 of 48
28. Chris BrownSource: 28 of 48
29. Katy PerrySource: 29 of 48
30. Chris BrownSource: 30 of 48
31. QuestloveSource: 31 of 48
32. 463014982_10Source: 32 of 48
33. Singer-songwriter Meghan TrainorSource: 33 of 48
34. Singer Gwen StefaniSource: 34 of 48
35. Chrissy TeigenSource: 35 of 48
36. MadonnaSource: 36 of 48
37. Actress/singer ZendayaSource: 37 of 48
38. Big Sean and Ariana GrandeSource: 38 of 48
39. Big Sean and Ariana GrandeSource: 39 of 48
40. Big Sean and Ariana GrandeSource: 40 of 48
41. Big Sean and Ariana GrandeSource: 41 of 48
42. Big Sean and Ariana GrandeSource: 42 of 48
43. Gospel Singer Erica Campbell and producer Warryn CampbellSource: 43 of 48
44. Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell WilliamsSource: 44 of 48
45. John Legend arrives Chrissy TeigenSource: 45 of 48
46. Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell WilliamsSource: 46 of 48
47. LL Cool JSource: 47 of 48
48. Big Sean and Ariana GrandeSource: 48 of 48
Watch The Trailer For The Om’Mas Keith Documentary ‘Across The Board’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com