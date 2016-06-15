Extra Butter: BTS Of Kevin Hart & The Rock’s Hilarious ‘Central Intelligence’

This is a new style for Kevin Hart.

| 06.15.16
Kevin Hart continues to expand his skills as an actor with the latest film Central Intelligence, co-starring The Rock.

Kevin plays Calvin, the most popular kid in high school who grows up to become a regular accountant and has second thoughts about attending his high school reunion. He changes his mind when he’s visited by the school geek who reinvented himself and is now working for the CIA. He needs Calvin’s accountant skills in order to save the world.

Kevin Hart is doing a lot of set up and showcasing a different kind of funny in this film, as The Rock’s character provides a lot of the jokes. Throw in the action and it’s something new from Kevin. I talked to the stars about this and more on this week’s episode of Extra Butter with BlogXilla.

Central Intelligence is in theaters everywhere Friday, June 17th.

Extra Butter: BTS Of Kevin Hart & The Rock’s Hilarious ‘Central Intelligence’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

