CLOSE
News One
Home

Why The President & First Lady Will Miss Muhammad Ali’s Funeral

The Obamas plan to attend Malia's high school graduation on Friday.

The Obamas won’t be present at Muhammad Ali‘s funeral in Kentucky on Friday, opting instead to attend First Daughter Malia‘s high school graduation at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., the White House says.

According to the BBC, the President offered his condolences in a phone call with Ali’s widow, Lonnie. The President and First Lady wrote a letter that will be given to Ali’s family by White House Senior Advisor, Valerie Jarrett, TIME reports.

The 74-year-old iconic prize-fighter died Friday of septic shock and will be laid to rest in his hometown of Louisville. A public memorial service will be held at the KFC Yum! Center. NBC News reports that Ali meticulously planned and signed off on every detail of his funeral in a ledger called, “The Book.”

Ali’s death rang out across the world as fans and admirers championed his athleticism, character, and contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

Dignitaries such as the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and King Abdullah of Jordan will attend the service. Former President Bill Clinton will eulogize Ali. Actor Will Smith and former boxer Lennox Lewis will serve as pallbearers, along with a host of family and friends, The Daily Beast writes.

SOURCES: BBCTIMENBC News, The Daily Beast |  PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Blood Brothers: The Friendship Between Muhammad Ali & Malcolm X

NewsOne Now Celebrates The Life & Legacy Of Muhammad Ali, “The Greatest Of All Time”

Muhammad Ali’s Life in Pictures

19 photos Launch gallery

Muhammad Ali’s Life in Pictures

Continue reading Muhammad Ali’s Life in Pictures

Muhammad Ali’s Life in Pictures

Why The President & First Lady Will Miss Muhammad Ali’s Funeral was originally published on newsone.com

Barack Obama , bill clinton , Kentucky , lennox lewis , Louisville , Malia Obama , Michelle Obama , Muhammad Ali , Sasha Obama , The Obamas , Will Smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Heckled During Speech In Jamestown
 8 hours ago
07.30.19
President Trump Speaks At 400th Anniversary Celebration of The First Representative Legislative Assembly At Jamestown
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy…
 8 hours ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige Will Star In “Power” Spinoff
 15 hours ago
07.30.19
Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Mariah Congratulates Lil Nas X On Beating Her…
 16 hours ago
07.30.19
Al B. Sure!
Al B. Sure Is Bringing #NewJackSexy To Richmond
 17 hours ago
07.30.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Teen Wins $3 Million Just For Playing Fornite
 1 day ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
10 items
Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
9 items
See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is The…
 1 day ago
07.30.19
US-ART-CULTURE-MUSIC-JACKSON
MTV Might Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From Video…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close