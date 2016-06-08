Muhammad Ali Did Shadow Boxing on 2nd Street in RVA, Visited VUU

Play audio here…[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”b0iq64F3yDug” player=”Wm1KnTqNgtRA”]
Did you know that Muhammad Ali was a keynote speaker on the campus of Virginia Union University in 1969? Ali did some shadow boxing on 2nd Street in Historic Jackson. Brother Halim of Muhammad Mosque 24 talked about spending time with the greatest of the world in Richmond and at Ali’s Deer Lake Training Camp in Pennsylvania.
I call him Mr. Confident, Mr. Handsome and the champion of all people. Muhammad Ali, three-time heavyweight champion of the world, passed away at the age of 74. Ali was surrounding by family as he took the last breath of life. We remember the champ through his famous quotes, video archives of boxing, interviews and his activism.
